The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

8 impaired drivers caught by police in Abbotsford over 4 hours

Patrol officers issue 90- and 30-day driving bans on Wednesday night

Eight impaired drivers were caught by police in Abbotsford in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22).

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) posted on social media that the drivers were located by patrol officers.

“These numbers are extremely concerning to us. As a community, we need to tackle this problem together,” the post states.

“Impaired driving can have devastating consequences.”

RELATED: Impaired-driving investigations are personal for Abbotsford Police officer

Sgt. Paul Walker, APD media relations officer, said six of the drivers were given 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and two were given 30-day penalties.

No further details were available.

Walker previously said that, in 2022, the APD took 881 impaired drivers off Abbotsford roads. That was 103 more than in 2021.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsimpaired drivingPolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. RCMP detachment cleared of any wrongdoing in death of man while in custody

Just Posted

Juno award winning band Kobo town comes to the Tidemark this May. Photo courtesy Tidemark Theatre
Calypso spirit invades Tidemark Theatre this May

The Backcountry Film Festival takes place Friday, Feb. 24, at the Stan Hagen Theatre in Courtenay.
Strathcona Wilderness Institute hosting Backcountry Film Festival Friday

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
DFO confirmation of salmon farm closures has ripple effect across North Island

The Campbell River Orca’s U14 girls’ soccer team participated in the B Cup Island Final in Victoria on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo contributed
Island final appearance caps season of growth for U14 girls Orcas