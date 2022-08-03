Roy Olson has been reported missing and is thought to be driving this Dodge van. (Submitted photo)

Roy Olson has been reported missing and is thought to be driving this Dodge van. (Submitted photo)

79-year-old man missing after heading up Island on solo camping trip

RCMP asks for help finding senior travelling with his dog in a camper van

A man thought to be headed north from Nanaimo on a camping trip has been reported missing.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP said it seeks the public’s help finding Roy Olson, 79, who hasn’t been seen since July 25. He told his family he would go to Campbell River, followed by Gold River and then to Port Hardy. His family stated he usually goes between four and five days, but has never been gone this long. They are extremely worried for his safety and well-being, the press release said.

He was travelling in a white Dodge camping van with B.C. licence plate MN7 43L. He is travelling with his tan and black Rhodesian Ridgeback dog. He is known to hike along trails with his dog and if possible, avoids crowds and campgrounds, the press release said.

Anyone with information on Olson is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-2345, citing file No. 2022-26644.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public assistance locating Roy Olson, who has not been seen since July 25. He was thought to be travelling up Island on a camping trip. (Submitted photo)

