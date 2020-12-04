Pickleball game in Vancouver on Sunday, November 8, 2020. B.C.’s public health restrictions for COVID-19 have been extended to adult team sports, indoors and outside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pickleball game in Vancouver on Sunday, November 8, 2020. B.C.’s public health restrictions for COVID-19 have been extended to adult team sports, indoors and outside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

711 more COVID-19 cases detected in B.C. Friday

‘Virus is not letting up and neither can we’

B.C. public health officials reported another 711 cases of COVID-19 Friday, as the province considers whether to extend its ban on adult team sports, non-essential travel and other restrictions on Monday.

Fraser Health region continues to have the bulk of community infections, with 427 more cases from the latest daily total. Another 143 are in Vancouver Coastal region, 81 in Interior Health, 50 in Northern Health and 10 on Vancouver Island.

There were 11 more coronavirus deaths recorded, for a total of 492 in B.C. since the pandemic began. There are now 331 people in hospital, up 11 from Thursday, and 76 in intensive care, down four from Thursday.

Two new outbreaks were declared in the health care system, at Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge and Richmond Hospital. An outbreak at Youville Residence in Vancouver has been declared over.

“We continue to face a significant surge in community transmission and new cases of COVID-19, which means following the provincial health officer’s orders and using all our layers of protection is necessary for every person in our province right now,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Dec. 4.

“The virus is not letting up and neither can we. This weekend, let’s stay small and stay local, so we can slow the spread of the virus in our province.”

RELATED: Next $1.5B in COVID-19 cash ‘prudent,’ Premier says

RELATED: ‘People need to start listening,’ Interior Health doctor says

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Kelowna social worker arrested for allegedly stealing from foster kids
Next story
PHSA bought faulty respirators; spent money on catering, renovations: Dix

Just Posted

The City of Campbell River sits on the shore of Discovery Passage and is back by the mountains of central Vancouver Island and Strathcona Park.
Funding available for downtown Campbell River building safety changes

Funding is available for property owners and business operators interested in changing… Continue reading

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until at least Dec. 7 due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.
Klahoose First Nation’s COVID-19 response working

Community testing comes back negative after week of lock down

Campbell River’s emergency shelter is opening again on Dec. 4, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Campbell River Emergency shelter opens today

20 of 22 beds available due to COVID restrictions

BC Ambulance Services reassures people that the service is well staffed and ready to respond. Photo by Don Bodger
BC Ambulance assures the community they’re ‘fully staffed’

‘Paramedics are not limited to a geographical area.’ — BCEHS

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Dr. Henry frequently reminds people that there are those people who cannot wear a mask for legitimate reasons and they don’t have to. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Not everyone can wear a mask, Campbell River woman wants community to keep in mind

People enforcing mask rules frequently ignore that possibility

Pickleball game in Vancouver on Sunday, November 8, 2020. B.C.’s public health restrictions for COVID-19 have been extended to adult team sports, indoors and outside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
711 more COVID-19 cases detected in B.C. Friday

‘Virus is not letting up and neither can we’

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Apartments are seen lit up in downtown Vancouver as people are encouraged to stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says provincewide data show the most important area B.C. must tackle in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is health inequity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Age, income among top factors affecting well-being during pandemic, B.C. survey shows

Among respondents earning $20,000 a year or less, more than 41 per cent reported concern about food insecurity

Victoria-based driving instructors are concerned for their own and the community’s safety with the continued number of residents from COVID hotspots in the Lower Mainland coming to the city to take their driving road tests. (Black Press Media file photo)
Students from COVID hotspots travel to Vancouver Island for driving tests

Union leader calls on government to institute stronger travel ban

The opening day on Mount Washington this year was Dec. 4. Screenshot
Mount Washington opens on time, COVID-19 protocols in place

“We’re super excited - it’s been six months in the planning.”

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHSA bought faulty respirators; spent money on catering, renovations: Dix

Such spending included ‘unnecessary, unbudgeted renovations’ to the authority’s headquarters in Vancouver

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020, featuring COVID-19 relief payments promised for most households. (B.C. NDP photo)
Next $1.5 billion in B.C. COVID-19 cash ‘prudent,’ Horgan says

New round of payments for household incomes up to $175,000

KIJHL games have been postponed through Dec. 31. (File photo)
KIJHL postpones all games through end of 2020

Due to provincial health orders, games up to Dec. 31 have been pushed back

Most Read