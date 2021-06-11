Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Many British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors this summer say they’d prefer to go with Justin Trudeau or Shania Twain if they had a choice.

That’s according to a new Hipcamp survey that surveyed 1,000 Canadians, asking them who they would most like to wake up next to in a tent.

For most fathers, the answer was not their kids.

Around 65 per cent of men – at rates 30 per cent higher than mothers – would prefer to “escape their kids” rather than wake up next to them. Who would B.C. men prefer to wake up next to?

When given six big-name options, nearly 71 per cent of men say they’d prefer to camp alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this summer.

Nationally, not even one-third of those surveyed (30 per cent) say they’d prefer to have their romantic partner as their tentmate. That privilege went to country star Shania Twain, at 36 per cent.

Following Twain, 12 per cent of Canadians each chose Sandra Oh, Celine Dion or Justin Trudeau, as well as Justin Bieber (10 per cent), Dan Levy (9 per cent) and Drake (8 per cent) to tent with.

More than one-in-10 Canadians say they would prefer to ditch humans altogether and camp with their cat or dog.

All in all, most Canadians say they are in need of a vacation and believe camping is the best and safest way to do that during the pandemic.

Especially men, of whom 68 per cent already have booked off time for their getaway.

READ ALSO: Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
FortisBC outlines renewable energy plan blueprint

