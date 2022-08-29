7-Eleven in Nanaimo robbed at knifepoint, crooks flee with cash

Incident took place on Terminal Avenue in the early morning hours Aug. 20

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for two suspects after a 7-Eleven was robbed at knifepoint on Aug. 20. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help with identifying the suspects involved in an armed robbery a week and a half ago.

The incident, as noted in an RCMP press release, occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the 7-Eleven on Terminal Avenue.

“An employee told police that two men walked into their store with one walking behind the counter,” noted the release. “With a knife in his hand, he demanded the money from the till. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he and the other suspect left the business. Police were on scene within minutes but were unable to locate the suspects.”

A photo of the two suspects, provided to police, show the suspects walking into the business.

The release noted the primary suspect is a man of medium height with “a thin build” and mustache. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark-coloured baseball cap, dark shorts and runners.

The second suspect was wearing a plaid jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

The police release noted that no employees were injured in the robbery and that the Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services is engaged.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are advised to called the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-29084.

READ MORE: Knife-wielding suspect robs convenience store in Nanaimo



arts@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrime