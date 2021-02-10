Krystal Abotossaway, TD Bank Group’s senior manager of diversity and inclusion, poses for a photograph in Toronto’s financial district on Monday, February 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Krystal Abotossaway, TD Bank Group’s senior manager of diversity and inclusion, poses for a photograph in Toronto’s financial district on Monday, February 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

60% of Indigenous workers feel emotionally unsafe on the job: Catalyst survey

Only four in 10 Indigenous workers feel safe enough in the workplace to make mistakes

A new report shows about 52 per cent of Indigenous people prepare themselves to regularly face racial biases while on the job and about 60 per cent report feeling emotionally unsafe at work.

The study from equity organization Catalyst Canada surveyed 86 Indigenous workers in Canada in positions as senior as the C-Suite and as junior as non-management roles.

It found the majority experience an “emotional tax,” a feeling of being different from peers at work because of gender, race or ethnicity, which can affect a person’s well-being and ability to thrive.

Catalyst says 67 per cent of the women and 38 per cent of men it surveyed reported that they feel the need to be “on guard” at work because their odds of facing biases or discrimination are high.

The survey says only four in 10 Indigenous workers feel safe enough in the workplace to make mistakes and take risks without being penalized.

Indigenous Peoples comprise 4.9 per cent of the total Canadian population, but Catalyst says the survey results indicate more needs to be done to help them feel safe at work.

ALSO READ: CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PBO says taxing services like Netflix could yield feds $1.3 billion
Next story
Threat from variants means provinces must be ready to lock down again quickly: Tam

Just Posted

Campbell Riverites head to the polls on Feb. 27 to fill the empty seat on city council.
WITH VIDEO: Only forum of Campbell River by-election held virtually on Feb. 10

Watch the entire all-candidates meeting here, with more from the candidates still to come

Mowi lowers estimates to 2.6 million smolt at risk of being culled in their Vancouver Island hatcheries. (Mowi Canada West).
Mowi backtracks on fish cull losses – 8.3 million to 2.6 million

The new estimate reflects the immediate at risk smolt numbers in hatcheries

Piper Ellaner Eason prepares to lead the walkers out of the parking lot of the Campbell River Navy League Hall and onto the two or five kilometre loop they will complete for last year’s to Coldest Night of the Year walk in support of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Coldest Night of the Year scheduled for Feb. 20

Event a bit more unstructured this year due to COVID restrictions

Campbell Riverites head to the polls on Feb. 27 to fill the empty seat on city council.
Campbell River byelection all-candidates meeting is tonight

Event will be livestreamed on Facebook; no public will be in attendance

A red dress hangs on the side of the highway near Campbell River. Groups on Vancouver Island are hanging red dresses at prominent locations to raise awareness about Missing/Murdered Indigenous women on the island. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
Volunteer groups hang red dresses across Vancouver Island to keep the MMIWG conversation going

Activitsts and Indigenous experts say Island’s statistics on Murdered/Missing Women & Girls may be higher than reported

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Apple apologizes to B.C. man for removing First Nations app

Apple says deletion of popular language app a “miscommunication”

The search continues for Keno, the four-year-old husky/shepherd cross that went missing on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25. (File photo)
Search continues for Keno, dog lost in Cowichan thought to be in Coombs area

Husky/shepherd cross went missing on Mount Prevost on Jan. 25

Marine location markers are known to wash up on Victoria beaches. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Don’t pick up silver canisters on Vancouver Island beaches, military warns

Two marine location markers were found on Feb. 4 in Victoria area

The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway. Cermaq Canada is currently conducting trials of the system in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
Young B.C. professionals call on Trudeau for salmon-farm supports

Sector workers say Discovery Islands decision cast their future in doubt

Coquihalla Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2020. (Facebook photo)
1 dead, 3 critical and dozens injured after vehicle pileup on snowy Coquihalla

Several vehicles collided on Highway 5, Wednesday morning

Nanaimo is now a city of more than 100,000 people, according to the municipality’s best estimates. (City of Nanaimo photo)
City of Nanaimo’s population reaches 100,000

Mayor says ‘big number’ is worth celebrating

South Surrey resident John Kageorge describes this small tent city that sprang up on the U.S. side of Peace Arch Park last summer as a ‘typical weekend.’ RCMP confirm they have stepped up enforcement along the portion of the international boundary where Canadians have been free to come and go across a narrow ditch while the border remains closed to non-essential travel. (John Kageorge file photo)
B.C. MLAs call on premier to ask U.S. to shut down Peace Arch Park

More than 75 tents pitched at park over weekend

Most Read