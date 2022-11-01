An air ambulance like this one transported a patient in serious condition to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road on Oct. 31. (File photo)

An air ambulance like this one transported a patient in serious condition to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road on Oct. 31. (File photo)

6 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Horne Lake

One patient airlifted to hospital in serious condition

Six people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 19 north of Horne Lake Road shortly before 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

One person was airlifted, in serious condition, while the other five were reported to be in stable condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

READ MORE: Arrowsmith Search and Rescue manager featured in new book

Four ground ambulances, plus the air ambulance, were dispatched to the scene of the incident in the southbound lane.

Social media posts indicated a sudden incident of hail around the time of the accident.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashvancouverisland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
Next story
Alleged thief gives up stolen wallet after confrontation at Chilliwack store

Just Posted

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay (left), Minister of Veterans Affairs, speaks with members of 19 Wing Comox at the Canadian Armed Forces Transition Centre Lazo, British Columbia, on February 10, 2020. Photo credit: Corporal Joey Beaudin, Canadian Armed Forces Photo
MP Rachel Blaney says that veterans deserve better care from Liberal government

The public fireworks display at the Campbell River Sportsplex attracted a good crowd Halloween night. The event was put on by the Campbell River Fire Department in support of Cameryn’s Cause. Photo by Lee Simmons/Island Life Photographics
Halloween was a blast!

BC Ferries’ Island Class vessel, Island K’ulut’a, will be used for traninig on the Campbell River to Quadra Island run in November and December 2022. (BC Ferries photo)
Island Class ferry to train crews on Campbell River to Quadra Island run over next two months

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Man sought by Quadra RCMP located