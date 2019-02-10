Someone from Port Alberni matched all six numbers in the Feb. 9, 2019 Lotto 6/49 to win $5 million. SUBMITTED PHOTO

$5M winning lotto ticket bought in Port Alberni

  • Feb. 10, 2019 10:25 a.m.
  • News

With much of the province blanketed in snow and feeling icy cold temperatures this weekend, perhaps a tropical holiday is on the agenda for a lucky ticket holder after winning big on last night’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The single ticket, purchased in Port Alberni, matched all six numbers from across Canada to win the $5 million jackpot on Feb. 9, 2019. All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, as well as the lottery winners’ name, will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

