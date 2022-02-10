A 58-foot vessel caught fire between Malcolm Island and Port McNeill. (Deb Waslewski / Sointula, Malcolm Island Sharing Community & Area Information Facebook photo)

A 58-foot vessel caught fire between Malcolm Island and Port McNeill. (Deb Waslewski / Sointula, Malcolm Island Sharing Community & Area Information Facebook photo)

58-foot vessel catches fire and sinks between Malcolm Island and Port McNeill

One person aboard was rescued by coast guard’s emergency fast rescue craft

A 58-foot vessel caught fire and sank Thursday morning between Malcolm Island and Port McNeill.

A call for help was received at 8:10 a.m. and the coast guard’s emergency fast rescue craft from Port Hardy was sent out to respond.

One person was on board the 58-foot vessel and they were taken to the Port McNeill hospital by the coast guard after nearby personal vessels helped with the rescue. BC Ferries was also on scene to assist if needed.

The 50-foot vessel sank around 11:26 a.m. and the fire is currently under investigation.

The Coast Guard Environmental Response Team has been called in to deal with the cleanup.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canadian Coast Guardfire

Previous story
Neighbours help fight Vancouver Island fire that left mom and son in urgent need
Next story
‘People have threatened to beat us’: Prince Rupert nurses face staffing shortages and violence

Just Posted

The Strathcona Regional District will be using the term ‘unceded’ where applicable in their territorial acknowledgments. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
SRD to use term ‘unceded’ in territorial acknowledgments after 8-6 vote

The intersection of South Dogwood and South Alder will be getting new traffic signals. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
New traffic signal and crosswalk to be installed on South Dogwood in Campbell River

Frederick Thom is described as 6-feet tall with a slender build, long dark wavy hair, and dark facial hair. Facebook photo
RCMP ask for help locating missing Campbell River man

Shawna Magnusson has surrounded herself with delightfully colourful paintings of her own creation. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River mouth-painter finds purpose in colourful pastime