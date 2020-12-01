52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak in Kitimat

52 employees at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak announcement on Nov. 19, Northern Health said in a release Tuesday (Dec.1).
This is a nine-person increase since the last update on Nov. 27. Northern Health said eight of these cases are still active, and 44 are considered recovered.
Two people are still in self-isolation at the project site and the remaining employees are in isolation in their home communities.
Northern Health said that they are still screening employees on-site, as well as continuing contact management and tracing. There are still no public exposures in Kitimat and the surrounding area at this time.
