BCLC logo

$500,000 winning lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island

Someone matched all four numbers on the Extra

Someone in who bought a Lotto Max ticket in the Comox Valley for the Nov. 25 draw is feeling ‘Extra’ happy today.

According to BCLC’s official website, Playnow.com, a ticket matching all four Extra numbers was purchased in Comox.

The prize for matching all four numbers in the Extra is $500,000.

The four numbers drawn in Friday’s Extra were 8, 10, 26 and 62.

The main jackpot in Friday’s Lotto Max was carried over, making Tuesday’s draw worth $60 million, as well as six Max Millions prizes.

ALSO: Courtenay home package a grand prize option in Millionaire Lottery

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyLottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. opens doors to more internationally-trained doctors with new changes
Next story
Winter weather expected to strike southwestern B.C. this week

Just Posted

The Charity Checkstop will be at Campbell River's Home Hardware on Dec 3. Last year, Cst Bridgeman and the RCMP Safety Bear greeted customers. Photo Campbell River RCMP
‘Charity Checkstop’ event returning for third straight year

Saturday marked the final tournament for the Campbell River Youth Soccer Association this year. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River gets in the soccer spirit this weekend

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising of snow in the forecast for most of Vancouver Island starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. (News Bulletin file photo)
Special weather statement in effect with snow expected on the Island this week

Pop-up banner image