$500,000 winning lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island

Someone in who bought a Lotto Max ticket in the Comox Valley for the Nov. 25 draw is feeling ‘Extra’ happy today.
According to BCLC’s official website, Playnow.com, a ticket matching all four Extra numbers was purchased in Comox.
The prize for matching all four numbers in the Extra is $500,000.
The four numbers drawn in Friday’s Extra were 8, 10, 26 and 62.
The main jackpot in Friday’s Lotto Max was carried over, making Tuesday’s draw worth $60 million, as well as six Max Millions prizes.
