50,000 without power across southern Vancouver Island

Several BC Hydro outages have left Greater Victoria residents without power Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)

With rainfall dying down and winds picking up, power outages are beginning to hit residences and businesses across Greater Victoria and southern Vancouver Island Monday afternoon.

As of 2:48 p.m. Nov. 15, almost 50,000 customers have been affected on southern Vancouver Island.

In Greater Victoria, BC Hydro has reported outages in Central Saanich, Saanich, Highlands, Esquimalt, View Royal, Colwood, Metchosin and Langford.

Massive pockets of the West Shore have lost power, with over 10,000 customers impacted in the region. Some outages remain under investigation, while others are waiting for crews to be assigned.

In Sooke, more than 6,000 customers are impacted by two large outages south of Poirier Road, west of Billings Road and east of West Coast Road, and west of Goodridge Road and north of West Coast Road. Other smaller outages in Sooke are impacting even more homes.

An outage is affected 1,223 customers in Saanich and Central Saanich south of Kersey Road, west of the Pat Bay Highway and north of Charlton Road. A nearby outage affecting 575 customers has been reported north of Ivor Road, west of Elk Lake Drive, east of Prospect Lake Road and south of Observatory Road.

Over the Malahat, an outage south of Kingburne Drive is impacting more than 2,000 customers in Duncan.

Approximately 1,500 customers are without power in North Cowichan.

With an Environment Canada wind warning in effect for the region until Monday evening, power outages are expected throughout the day.

