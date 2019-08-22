$5-million lotto ticket sold in Nanaimo

Someone matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s 6/49 draw

Someone in Nanaimo is a multimillion-dollar lotto winner after last night’s draw.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, a $5-million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Nanaimo matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s draw.

BCLC says it will announce the specific retail location in Nanaimo that sold the winning $5-million ticket after the ticket holder claims his or her prize.

Unofficially, the winning numbers in the Aug. 21 draw were 2, 17, 24, 25, 40, and 43. The bonus number was 16 and the Extra winning numbers were 55, 67, 74 and 87.

So far in 2019, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $61 million in prize-winning Lotto 6/49 tickets.

“Anyone can win, and you could be next,” noted BCLC in the release.

