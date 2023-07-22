Six new lightning-caused wildfires sparked on Friday, July 21, with five of them near Peachland. (BC Wildfire Services)

5 lightning-caused wildfires spark near Peachland

Four of them are deemed out of control

New wildfires sparked close to Peachland on Friday, July 21.

Five fires were discovered at Pitin Creek, Greata Creek, Lower Greata Creek, Eneas Creek, and Lower Eneas Creek. All of them were deemed to have been caused by lightning.

All of them are out of control except for Eneas Creek, which is being held. It is 0.1 hectares in size.

Pitin Creek and Lower Greata Creek are the biggest blazes as of Saturday morning, sitting at 0.4 hectares.

Both Greata Creek and Lower Eneas Creek are pot-sized, at 0.009 hectares.

Additionally, a blaze also ignited across Okanagan Lake in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park. It’s known as the Good Creek wildfire and it is also deemed out of control. It is 0.009 hectares in size and was also caused by lightning.

Black Press will monitor the wildfires as the day goes on.

