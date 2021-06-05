5 injured in crash involving Vancouver police vehicle and transit bus

Officers from the emergency response section were responding to a 911 call of a man with a gun Friday when they crashed into the bus

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Vancouver Police Department says two officers are in hospital with broken legs after their vehicle collided with a transit bus.

Police say in a news release that the officers from the emergency response section were responding to a 911 call of a man with a gun on Friday when they crashed into the bus in East Vancouver.

They say the bus driver and two passengers were also taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

Police say both officers were seriously injured and extracted from their vehicle by firefighters and paramedics.

They say the incident occurred near East 41st Avenue and Dumfries Street in East Vancouver.

The police department’s collision investigation unit is reviewing the crash.

