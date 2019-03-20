(Kaylie McKinley file photo)

40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

Abbotsford hottest spot in Canada on Tuesday

Nearly 40 records broken on Tuesday as the warm weather continues across B.C.

Abbotsford airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada, with the mercury reaching 24.5 C.

The oldest record to be broken was made in 1947, when Smithers reached 14.4 C. On Tuesday, the airport hit 14.6 C.

The warmth is expected to stay through to Thursday, according to Environment Canada, before clouds roll through the south coast and northern regions bringing cooler temperatures and chances of rain.

Records broken on Tuesday:

Agassiz: 24.4 C (16.5 C in 1998)

Blue River: 16.6 C (13.3 C in 1998)

Burns Lake: 14.7 C (11.5 C in 1998)

Cathedral Point: 16.1 C (10.8 C in 1998)

Cumshewa Island: 10.4 C (9.6 C n 2015)

Dease Lake: 15.4 C (7.8 C in 1998)

Esquimalt: 20.7 C (15.2 in 1998)

Estevan Point: 19.7 C (12.9 C in 1998)

Grey Islet: 12.8 C (10.6 C in 1998)

Herbert Island: 16.5 C (11.6 C in 2016)

Howe Sound: 17.2 C (15.4 C in 1996)

Kindakun Rocks: 18.5 C (11.4 in 2015)

Lillooet: 19 C (14.3 in 2018)

Lucy Islands: 12.9 C (12.9 C in 1998)

Nakusp: 14.1 C (11.9 C in 2001)

Nelson: 15.4 C (13.8 C in 2010)

Osoyoos: 17.5 C (17.4 C in 1996)

Pemberton: 18 C (16.4 C in 1992

Pitt Meadows: 23.8 C (18 C in 1998)

Princeton: 14.7 C (14.1 C in 1999)

Puntzi Mountain: 14.4 C (13 C in 1998)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 20.4 C (14 C in 1997)

Sartine Island: 18.4 C (11.3 C in 2015)

Saturna Capmon: 20.4 C (11.3 C in 2015)

Sheringham Point: 21.3 C (13.3 C in 2016)

Sisters Islets: 13.1 C (12.3 C in 1997)

Smithers airport: 14.5 C (14.4 C in 1947)

Solander Island: 19.9 C (13.3 C in 2016)

Squamish: 24.2 C (16.8 C in 2010)

Tatlayoko airport: 24.2 C (13.2 C in 2015)

Vancouver harbour: 16.9 C (15.6 C in 2016)

Victoria Gonzales: 21 C (15.6 in 1998)

University of Victoria: 18.5 C (14.1 in 1998)

Warfield: 13.4 C (13.4 C in 2016)

West Vancouver: 20.7 C (16.5 C in 1999)

White Rock: 22.6 C (16.9 C in 2016)

Yoho National Park: 11.5 C (5.3 C in 1998)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Just Posted

Cougar on Island might have been shot with bow-and-arrow

Conservation officer service looking for animal near Port Alice

Storm could close out semi-finals Wednesday after 3-1 win Monday night

Team would then have to wait for Victoria/Nanaimo series to wrap up on the weekend

Victim succumbs to injuries suffered in Campbell River hit and run

Police still seek information on incident

PHOTOS: New exhibition at Campbell River Art Gallery highlights women’s invisible labour

Exhibition titled Slow Technology features three artists; show runs until May 1

Accident blocks traffic south of Campbell River

Emergency crews were on the scene at an accident on the South… Continue reading

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

The man was written up by two different officers for using an electronic device

B.C. teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

B.C. man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn’t jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Most Read