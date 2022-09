The helicopter crashed in the water off Parker Island around 1 p.m. Saturday

A helicopter crashed in the water near Parker Island on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. Four people were sent to hospital for their injuries. (Google Maps)

Multiple people were taken to hospital after a helicopter crash-landed in the water near Galiano Island.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told Black Press media that crews were dispatched to Parker Island, a small Gulf Island between Galiano and Salt Spring, around 1 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 3). Two passengers were airlifted to hospital by the Canadian Coast Guard and two were taken to hospital via ambulance.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

