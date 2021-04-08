38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA recently removed 38 dogs living in “substandard and filthy” conditions from a Kamloops-area breeder.

Animal protection officers found the 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies in cages and other areas covered in excessive feces with high levels of ammonia from urine and surrounded by sharp objects.

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds and according to the BC SPCA, they are poorly socialized and very fearful.

Eileen Drever, with the BC SPCA, said the dogs were being kept in unacceptable conditions and were being bred for profit.

“We had attended the property and given the owner opportunities to improve the conditions for the animals as is required under our legislation, but when the owner did not comply a warrant was obtained to remove the dogs for their safety and well-being,” she said.

The dogs are receiving veterinary assessments and are in the care of the BC SPCA. However, they are not available for adoption at this time.

The BC SPCA is currently looking for donations to assist with the emergency care of the dogs. Click here to help.

READ MORE: Happy endings for pups from Princeton animal seizure

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

Joan Miller with the Vancouver Island North Regional Film Commission says there’s much room for optimism in the region rebounding from COVID-19 and is excited about what the future holds for the region. Black Press File Photo
North Island film industry optimistic about post-COVID rebound

Interest in filming here is still high, according to film commission, once things open back up

Campbell River’s Repair Cafe is on once again next week at the Sportsplex. It’ll just look a little different than people are used to. Mirror File Photo
Got a broken thing? Repair Cafe is once again looking for stuff to fix

Week-long Repair Cafe will be a drop-off/pick-up situation due to COVID-19 protocols

Session Taproom has decided to close for the day after a team member had an exposure for COVID-19. There was no chance of public exposure, read the restaurant’s website. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River restaurant closes for day due to COVID-19 exposure

No risk of public exposure, says restaurant

Current habitat pressures to Vancouver Island salmon are shown on the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s explorer tool. Red areas are high risk, yellow are moderate and green are low risk. Photo courtesy Pacific Salmon Foundation, Pacific Salmon Explorer.
Data-driven salmon tool helps conservation planning

Habitat pressures, population status and overview all part of interactive mapping tool

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Firefighters, including those from Cranberry volunteer department, are battling a blaze in the Nanaimo River Road area. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Dwelling destroyed, two taken to hospital after mid-Island blaze

Numerous fire departments and first responders at area south of Nanaimo

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

The Cambridge crew, including Shawnigan Lake School grad Quinten Richardson, celebrates beating Oxford in the 166th running of the Boat Race on Sunday, April 4. (Submitted)
Vancouver Islanders square off in England’s fabled Boat Race

Shawnigan Lake alum Richardson and Cambridge edge out Brentwood grad Barakso and Oxford

The B.C. government announced Wednesday that cellular service is going to expand past Sooke to Port Renfrew along a 70 km stretch of Highway 14. (Black Press Media file)
Cellular reception extending along Vancouver Island’s south coast

B.C. government pledges cellular service this year for 70-km stretch between Sooke and Port Renfrew

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s received after the province granted Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority. (File photo)
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

Most Read