Photo: Twitter - Photo of the bell before it was stolen from Bell’s Corner, near Calmar Alberta

Man rings alarm after 317-kilogram church bell stolen from Alberta farm

Police believe it was stolen from “Bell’s Corner” between last Thursday and Saturday

An Alberta man is hoping to find a 317-kilogram church bell that was stolen from his family farm southwest of Edmonton.

Bob Bell says he got it three decades ago in exchange for a donation he made to a Moravian church in the city.

He says someone rung the bell at the church for 40 years, but it got a crack in it, so it was being used as a flower pot.

Bell says he displayed the bell on the roof of his car dealership in Camrose and even had a contest to guess how much it weighed.

When he sold the dealership in 2008, the bell was moved to a farm south of Calmar, Alta., that’s been in Bell’s family for more than a century.

RCMP believe the bell was stolen from the spot known as “Bell’s Corner” between last Thursday and Saturday and are asking the public to report anything suspicious.

The bell is so heavy that Bell figures the thieves must have used farm machinery to take it.

“They would have had to have had a picker because two guys or four guys, I don’t think would be able to lift it,” he said.

“I always wondered if somebody would take it some time and sure as heck they did.”

