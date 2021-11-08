3,000 customers in communities north of Campbell River, and Quadra Island without power

Wires down due to high winds responsible for outages on Monday, Nov. 8

A trio of power outages are affecting around 3,000 BC Hydro customers on Quadra Island and communities north of Campbell River.

Powerful winds knocking power lines down are responsible for two of the three outages.

The first occurred just after noon and looks to be affecting 2,141 customers on either side of Highway 19 from 9th Avenue in Campbell River, all the way up to Sayward.

According to the BC Hydro outage web page, crews are on site.

Another outage on the 700 black of 7th Ave in Campbell River is affecting 21 customers.

Around the same time a wire down on Quadra Island is affecting 818 customers north of Feederspring Drive. A crew is assigned to the outage.

A smaller outage reported just after 1:00 p.m. is affecting 29 customers on Quadra Island in the area just north east ofQuathiaski Cove.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation. Crews are on their way, and are expected to arrive at 1:30 p.m.



