30 entries advance to next stage of NexStream, Campbell River’s tech challenge

Thirty successful entries in Campbell River’s NexStream Tech Challenge will advance to the next stage of the competition.

Thirty successful entries in Campbell River’s NexStream Tech Challenge will advance to the next stage of the competition. And interested community members can take advantage of contestant support through an upcoming workshop on business case development.

“Advancing challenge participants will now develop their idea, create a business plan, articulate the potential impact of the proposed idea and get support throughout the process,” states Andreas Hagen of the Campbell River Area Angels Group.

“Other community members interested in developing a business plan are welcome to join us as Futurpreneur Canada brings a two-day Rock My Business Plan workshop to Campbell River,” adds economic development officer Rose Klukas. “This is one of the many ways participants in the NexStream challenge are supported during this contest.”

The City of Campbell River and Campbell River Area Angels Group (CRAAG) received international and Canadian entries, primarily from British Columbia, in all four categories:

· Portable Renewable Energy Pod

· Bladeless Oyster Shucker

· Marine Wildlife Monitor

· Wildcard (open to solutions to global issues)

“NexStream garnered attention from around the world,” Klukas says. “With so much interest and such high calibre entries in this competition, the Campbell River technology attraction team is already planning for NexStream’s 2020 tech challenges.”

“NexStream is another demonstration of how Campbell River is an innovative city, open for business development, including tech businesses,” notes Mayor Andy Adams. “We are looking forward to seeing the technology solutions people develop through the NexStream challenges.”

More than $200,000 in prizes are available through the tech competition, and the process includes mentorship, skill building and networking opportunities, which provide value to contestants, even if they don’t win a cash prize. Successful contestants will be considered for seed capital investment and CRAG advisory support and mentorship.

For more information on NexStream, visit https://nexstream.is or email invest@campbellriver.ca.

