3 skiers recovered alive from separate weekend avalanches near Pemberton

An image taken Saturday (March 4) at the Cayoosh Pass near Pemberton shows an avalanche that came down and buried one skier. They were dug out by companions and airlifted out. (Avalanche Canada)

Three groups of skiers were struck by separate avalanches in the Pemberton area Saturday (March 4), fully burying one person and partially burying two.

The hit skiers were lucky to have fast-acting companions who dug them out, leaving them injured but alive.

The first reported avalanche came down around 1:15 p.m. A party of three skiers accidentally triggered a thin wind slab, carrying one of them downhill through trees and burying them in about 40 to 100 centimetres of snow.

They were pulled out by their fellow skiers and rescued by helicopter by Pemberton Search and Rescue.

The avalanche was classified as a 2.0, enough to “bury, injure or kill a person,” according to Avalanche Canada.

The next avalanche came further southeast from the Cayoosh Pass around 2:30 p.m. Another group of three skiers were descending from the route when they accidentally got too close to a gully and set off a slide.

“The first skier miraculously ended up on top of the debris with no injuries. Second skier was fully buried and the third skier located and extracted them within approximately five minutes of the slide,” the Avalanche Canada report reads.

The buried skier was airlifted out.

The avalanche was classified as a 2.5.

The third avalanche was reported at 3 p.m., just north of the second one. Again, a party of three was skiing when a slide came down and buried one of them in about 1 metre of snow. They were pulled out by their companions and attended to by Pemberton Search and Rescue.

The strength of the avalanche hasn’t been classified.

So far this season, 12 people have been killed in avalanches in B.C. The latest fatal slide claimed three lives near Invermere on March 1.

READ ALSO: Police confirm three skiers killed in southeast B.C. avalanche near Invermere

@janeskrypnek

jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Avalanche