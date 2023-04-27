A replica assault rifle was seized by Nanaimo RCMP April 27, 2023, in an incident where three Nanaimo area schools were place in hold-and-secure protocol. (Submitted photo)

A replica assault rifle was seized by Nanaimo RCMP April 27, 2023, in an incident where three Nanaimo area schools were place in hold-and-secure protocol. (Submitted photo)

3 schools put in hold-and-secure, boy arrested after replica gun pointed in Nanaimo

RCMP arrest 14-year-old in nearby home, Nanaimo RCMP say

Police in Nanaimo have arrested a 14-year-old boy after an incident involving a replica gun, which led to three Nanaimo-area schools to enter into hold-and-secure protocol.

First responders headed to the scene around noon on Thursday, April 27. Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the youth is accused of possessing a firearm and pointing the firearm. Wellington Secondary School, Rock City and Departure Bay Eco-School elementary schools were in hold-and-secure due to the situation, he said.

“The youth was located and arrested without incident at a home near those areas, and the firearm was recovered,” O’Brien told the News Bulletin. “The firearm turned out to be a replica rifle … he’s in custody, the hold-and-secure has been lifted. We had a number of police officers in the area. A lot of the youths were upset seeing officers with firearms in plainclothes.”

The youth was arrested at a house in the Departure Bay Road-Uplands Drive area at 12:21 p.m.

O’Brien said he couldn’t comment on whether the youth was a student at one of the schools and it is not known when his first court appearance will be.

The gun was a replica assault rifle, said O’Brien.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools has been contacted for comment.


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMP

 

Nanaimo RCMP were at Wellington Secondary School on April 27, after a report of a youth and a gun. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP were at Wellington Secondary School on April 27, after a report of a youth and a gun. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Heated discussions’: B.C. to house evacuated Langford tenants, mayor says owners ‘absent’
Next story
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Just Posted

Michael Mann, Oliver Geisbrecht and Savian Zamisky work on planting a tree near a Treelane Road in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Junior Streamkeepers make a difference at Campbell River pond

The Campbell River Community Foundation is asking for donations to its new housing endowment fund. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Community Foundation sets up Housing Fund

Set sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session.
Campbell River watering restrictions take effect Monday, May 1

Ayla Badger will be hosting a Shimmer Party at the Campbell River Sportsplex to raise money for unhoused people in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Young Campbell Riverite holding a Shimmer Party to raise money for people experiencing homelessness