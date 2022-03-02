Six residents at The Heights at Mt. View long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 1, according to Island Health. (Google Streetview)

Six residents at The Heights at Mt. View long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 1, according to Island Health. (Google Streetview)

3 new Vancouver Island care home outbreaks begin, 4 others end

New COVID-19 outbreaks in Saanich, Salt Spring Island

Close to 30 Vancouver Island care home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the three latest outbreaks announced by Island Health March 1.

In Saanich, new outbreaks have been declared at Berwick House and The Heights at Mt. View. At the former, four residents have tested positive in the Brio Unit. At the latter, six residents have COVID on the sixth floor, west wing.

The largest outbreak is on Salt Spring Island, at Greenwoods long-term care home. There, 17 residents and five staff members have contracted the virus.

Island Health also declared four outbreaks over Tuesday. In total, 22 residents and six staff members were infected at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay, nine residents and four staff members got COVID at Sidney All Care, 41 residents and four staff members contracted the virus at Wexford Creek in Nanaimo, and 49 residents and 15 staff members had COVID at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich.

Island Health says each of the new cases have been confirmed by a PCR test. Visits to the care homes are limited to essential and designated visitors, congregate dining and group activities have been put on hold, staff movement is being limited, and enhanced cleaning is in place.

READ ALSO: B.C. looks to potentially ease COVID measures by Spring Break

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusCourtenayGreater VictoriaIsland HealthNanaimoSalt Spring IslandSeniors

Previous story
Liberals plan ‘proactive’ gun legislation soon
Next story
Job action looms for Vancouver Island Regional Library employees

Just Posted

Campbell River fire crews attended three RV fires last month. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty / Campbell River Mirror
Crews respond to three RV fires in Campbell River in Feb.

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a desperate save in the first period of Game 4 against the Campbell River Storm. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni overtime winner ties Storm-Bombers VIJHL playoff series at two

Sgt. Steve Kowan, Victoria Police Department officer and team member of the Wounded Warrior Run BC arrives in Campbell River on March 1, 2022. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
PHOTOS: Wounded Warrior Run BC arrives in Campbell River

NDP critic for Veterans Affairs asks about the backlogs during Feb. 4 Question Period. Photo courtesy Youtube
Liberals to keep temporary Veterans Affairs staff hired to eliminate backlogs