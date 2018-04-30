$240,000 available to support BC Parks volunteer projects

BC Parks is making $240,000 available to support volunteer projects that will enhance park services, and protect the conservation and heritage values of these natural spaces for all British Columbians to enjoy.

Volunteers can apply for up to $5,000 per project for 2018-19. Each of the five BC Parks regions have been allocated $20,000 to support conservation projects, and $20,000 to support recreation projects. There is also $40,000 available for multi-regional projects.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of BC Parks, and we want to give them the support they need to continue doing their great work in parks throughout the province,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “From conservation projects to public outreach, our parks volunteers take on important projects, and we appreciate and recognize the wonderful job they do to enhance the visitor experience in our beautiful provincial parks.”

In past years, funding has gone to volunteer projects that include:

* putting up interpretive signage;

* building huts, docks and trails;

* controlling invasive species;

* providing information to visitors; and

* gathering conservation data.

Interested volunteers and community groups must submit a project proposal according to each regional deadline. Selected volunteers will be chosen by the end of June 2018, with projects to be completed by March 31, 2019. For more information, including criteria, deadlines and how to apply, visit the BC Parks’ blog at: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/bcparksblog/

The $240,000 in funding is made available annually through the Park Enhancement Fund.

Learn More:

For more information about BC Parks volunteers, including how to become one, please visit: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/volunteers/

To learn more about the Park Enhancement Fund, visit: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/partnerships/pef.html

For more information about BC Parks, visit: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/