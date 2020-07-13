24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Police remained on the scene June 16, 2020, of the fatal house fire that destroyed the light yellow house on the left in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive in Langley and causing substantial damage to the grey house on the right where the Wenzoski family lived (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A 24-year-old man has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with a triple homicide in Langley in June, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

“One count for each of the lives taken in that home,” said Sgt. Frank Jang during an IHIT press conference Monday morning.

Kia Ebrahimian was arrested and charged on Friday.

On June 13, RCMP were called to 19600-block of Wakefield Drive around 5:30 p.m. where they discovered a house engulfed in flames.

Police found a man’s body at the back of the residence with injuries indicative of homicide. He has been identified as 46-year-old Francesco Zangrilli, a resident of the home.

Emergency responders located two additional bodies inside the house. IHIT confirmed Monday that these two bodies were of accused’s mother and sibling, 50-year-old Tatiana Bazyar and 23-year-old Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, also residents of the home.

Ebrahimian was the lone person who had escaped the fire, Jang said.

He confirmed the suspect was a member of the family and related to two of the victims.

The suspect remains in custody in the Surrey Pre-Trial Centre and is expected to appear in court, by video, on July 20.

Jang noted that there seems to have been no police contacts with the victims before the incident.

“I can definitively say that family was not known to police, was not involved in criminality,” Jang said.

