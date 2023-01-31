Moms Stop the Harm advocates and supporters march from Centennial Square to the Ministry of Health building in Victoria on April 14, 2022, the sixth anniversary of B.C. declaring the opioid crisis a public health emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

2,272 people died from poisoned drug supply in B.C. in 2022: coroner

More than 11,000 deaths since public health emergency was declared in April 2016

Last year was the second deadliest year of B.C.’s toxic drug crisis on record.

The BC Coroners’ Service announced its latest findings on Tuesday (Jan. 31), revealing that a suspected 2,272 people died from the poisoned drug supply throughout 2022 – just 34 deaths short of the year prior.

The coroner’s numbers go as far back as 1996 when 301 people died. Annual fatalities ranged between 172 and 529 until 2016 when they leapt to 994. It was in April of that year that B.C. declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.

Since then, more than 11,000 people have died.

Annual illicit drug toxicity deaths in B.C. from 1996 until 2022, according to the BC Coroners’ Service. (BC Coroners’ Service)

The fatalities continue to be the most concentrated in urban centres. In 2022, 562 people died in Vancouver, 232 died in Surrey and 157 died in Victoria.

Looking at death rates spells a different picture though, with a disproportionate level of fatalities occurring in some rural areas. The highest death rate per 100,000 people in 2022 was still in Vancouver (centre north) at 470.8, but from there it went to Terrace at 110.5, Merritt at 92.6 and Hope at 87.9. By health authority, Northern Health had the worst rate.

The majority of those dying continue to be men. In 2022, they accounted for 1,784 of the 2,272 toxic drug supply deaths.

By age, people between 30 and 59 are the most at risk. They made up 1,139 deaths in 2022. Just 34 people were aged 18 or younger and 29 people were aged 70 or older.

Where people use drugs continues to be a point of interest and concern. The BC Coroners’ Service found 55 per cent of toxic drug deaths in 2022 occurred in private residences, bucking the myth that people are only dying on the street. Another 23.6 per cent of deaths happened inside other residences, such as shelters, SROs or hotels. Close to 15 per cent occurred outside.

The latest numbers from the BC Coroners’ Service come as B.C. introduces a three-year decriminalization pilot project. As of Tuesday, people who use drugs will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams on them without fear of having them seized or being arrested.

The move is intended to reduce stigma around drug use in hopes that people who use illicit substances do so alone less often and seek out supports more often. Advocates and experts have expressed mixed opinions on the decision, in part praising it as a move in the right direction, while also criticizing it as falling short.

B.C.’s chief coroner, as well as members of the First Nations Health Authority and B.C. Centre on Substance Use, are expected to speak on 2022’s fatalities at about 10 a.m.

More to come.

READ ALSO: What to know about B.C. decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use – starting today

READ ALSO: B.C. drug advocates cautiously optimistic about decriminalization

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

