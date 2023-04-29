FILE - Tunisia’s coast guard says it has recovered around 210 bodies of migrants under two weeks that have washed up on the North African country’s central coastline amid an ongoing increase in <a href="https://apnews.com/hub/migration">migration</a>. People jump out of a boat right before it overturns off the Libyan coast May 25, 2016. (Marina Militare via AP Photo)

FILE - Tunisia’s coast guard says it has recovered around 210 bodies of migrants under two weeks that have washed up on the North African country’s central coastline amid an ongoing increase in migration. People jump out of a boat right before it overturns off the Libyan coast May 25, 2016. (Marina Militare via AP Photo)

210 migrant bodies wash up on Tunisia coast in under 2 weeks

Officials say local hospital morgue is overwhelmed

Tunisia’s coast guard says it has recovered around 210 bodies of migrants under two weeks that have washed up on the North African country’s central coastline amid an ongoing increase in migration.

Preliminary examinations of the bodies indicated that the migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa, according to the National Guard’s Houssemeddine Jebabli.

The number of bodies recovered was announced Friday. Of the 210 dead migrants found over 10 days starting on April 18, about 70 of those were recovered from the beaches of eastern Sfax, the neighboring Kerkennah islands and Mahdia, according to prosecutor Faouzi Masmoudi, who oversees migration issues.

These three areas are starting points for most attempts to migrate to the Italian coast, including onward to the remote island of Lampedusa, he added.

The increasing number of dead migrants has overwhelmed the Habib Bourguiba hospital morgue in Sfax, the capacity of which is 30 to 40 bodies.

To ease the pressure on hospitals, local authorities are working to speed up the burial of the victims after carrying out DNA tests and possible identification by relatives, Masmoudi said.

Romdhane Ben Amor, spokesperson for the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), an nongovernmental organization specializing in migration issues, said that local authorities had last year committed themselves to setting up a special cemetery for migrants, “on the grounds that they are not Muslims.”

But Amor said that this is still not ready, leading to the difficulties in finding burial places.

Following a visit earlier this week by European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday that Tunisia and the European Union agreed to promote the voluntary return of sub-Saharan migrants to their countries of origin.

During her stay, the EU official met with Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar, Interior Minister Kamel Feki and Social Affairs Minister Malek Ezzahi.

Migration to Europe has been on an upward climb, peaking in 2022 to 189,620, according to the International Organization for Migration. That’s the most since 2016, when close to 400,000 left their homelands, and one year after more than 1 million people, mostly Syrians fleeing war, sought refuge in 2015.

For many sub-Saharan Africans, who don’t need a visa to travel to Tunisia, the North African country serves as a stepping stone to Europe, while others come from Libya, which shares a border with Tunisia.

Bouazza Ben Bouazza, The Associated Press

READ MORE: Search suspended for man linked to dead migrants, police say efforts exhausted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to Vancouver halfway house
Next story
Campbell River policy change encourages Indigenous businesses to supply municipal goods and services

Just Posted

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
Campbell River policy change encourages Indigenous businesses to supply municipal goods and services

An eagle swims near a log boom in Menzies Bay with a fish in its talons. Still capture from video by Baek Lee
ON VIDEO: Eagle swims gripping fish in its talons

Haley Burkitt, Outreach and Safe Home Coordinator for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society, poses beside all the T-shirts hung from Rose Harbour residence as part of the Clothesline Project on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Clothesline Project adapted after inclement weather last week

Michael Mann, Oliver Geisbrecht and Savian Zamisky work on planting a tree near a Treelane Road in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Junior Streamkeepers make a difference at Campbell River pond