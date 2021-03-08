21-year-old motorbike rider dies after crash with ATV on Nanaimo back road

A man died after his motorcycle collided with an ATV on a back road in Nanaimo.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7, on a logging road in the Boomerang Lake area when the 21-year-old victim, from Lantzville, was riding a 350cc off-road motorcycle and collided with a quad.

“He and a friend were riding back [to Lantzville] … when he collided with a male in his 30s riding a side-by-side, one of three side-by-sides going westbound,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “The injuries were life-threatening.”

O’Brien said emergency health services could not get to the location by ground, so an air ambulance was called in and landed just before 4 p.m. about one kilometre from the crash site.

“He was transported by various people to that area. He was then taken to Victoria hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival,” O’Brien said.

The driver of the quad was not injured.

The motorcycle and quad were both seized for mechanical inspections and the investigation is in its early stages.

“Investigators will be examining a number of factors that may have contributed to the fatal collision, such as speed of the vehicles, road and weather conditions and any alcohol consumption,” said O’Brien in a press release.

Police are looking for any information witnesses could provide about the driving or behaviour of the parties involved prior to the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-8241.

