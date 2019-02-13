21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

With the heavy snowfall and arctic chill lingering across the province, it’s no surprise a number of cities saw record-breaking low temperatures Tuesday.

Twenty-one B.C. cities reached new lows – some records going back more than two decades ago.

The oldest record was at the Vancouver Harbour, where temperatures dipped to -1.7 C, surpassing -1.2 C reached in 1978.

The coldest spot in the province was Dease Lake Airport, with a mind-numbing -31.4 C. At another weather station in the area, temperatures dropped to -31.2 C, breaking the 1995 record of -30.6 C.

WATCH: Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

READ MORE: Snowfall warning ends in the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has ended most of its winter storm warnings, following two weeks of arctic flow weather patterns causing extreme wind chills, flurries and whiteout conditions.

Records broken on Tuesday:

Agassiz: -5.3 C (old record of -1.9 C in 2018)

Ballenas Islands: -2.1 C (-1.4 C in 1997)

Cathedral Point: -3.4 C (-2.4 C in 2018)

Cumshewa Island: -0.8 C (0.1 in 2000)

Dease Lake: -31.2 C (-30.6 C in 1995)

Entrance Island: -1.5 C (1 C in 1995)

Esquimalt Harbour: -0.8 C (-0.5 C in 2009)

Howe Sound: -2.7 C (0.3 C in 1995)

Osoyoos: -8.7 C (-8.6 C in 1996)

Point Atkinson: -2.1 C (0.4 C in 2018)

Race Rocks Lightstation: -0.3 C (2.1 C in 2018)

Sand Heads Lightstation: -2.6 C (0.4 C in 1995)

Sartine Island: -0.5 C (0.6 C in 2009)

Saturna Capmon: -3.3 C (-1.6 C in 1995)

Saturna Island: -1.6 C (-0.5 C in 1990)

Sisters Islets: -1.8 C (1.8 C in 2004)

Squamish Airport: -4.6 C (-4.6 C in 1989)

Summerland: -11.9 C (-8.8 C in 2018)

Vancouver Harbour: -1.7 C (-1.2 C in 1978)

Victoria Gonzales: -0.5 C (0.1 C in 2018)

West Vancouver: -2.8 C (-2.4 C in 2018)

