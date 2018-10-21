2018 municipal election: Few surprises on Vancouver Island

16 incumbent mayors will continue in their positions for four more years

Ballots are counted at the Terrace Sportsplex polls close at 8 p.m.

The 2018 municipal elections saw drastic change in some regions of Vancouver Island while the status quo remained in other ridings.

A total of 16 incumbent mayors will continue in their positions for four more years out of the 37 ridings on Vancouver Island.

In Greater Victoria, Lisa Helps was easily re-elected in the provincial capital while Stew Young will continue his reign in Langford, having spent the past 26 years as either a councillor or mayor. In what was expected to be a contentious race in Saanich, Fred Haynes knocked out the polarizing Richard Atwell.

Following four years of turmoil in Nanaimo, Leonard Krog was elected mayor in a landslide, capturing 73 per cent of the vote. The NDP MLA will step down from his provincial role, sparking a byelection sometime in the future.

Port Alberni has a new mayor as Sharie Minions moved up from her council seat. Russ Arnott of Comox found himself in the same situation, moving from one chair to the head of the table.

Vancouver Island North will have all new mayors, along with Parksville and Qualicum Beach for the first time in nearly two decades (at the same time).

In contrast to landslide victories in places like Nanaimo and Langford, or acclaimed seats like Ladysmit, there were some nail-biters like Duncan, where Michelle Staples won by 36 votes.

Some council races were also extremelly close such as Cumberland incumbent Roger Kishi, who was defeated by a handful of votes and will not be returning to council.

On Bowen Island, Gary Ander won as mayor by two votes, defeating Melanie Mason.

