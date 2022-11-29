The Coquihalla Highway at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 29). The Coq and the Okanagan Connector are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours. (DriveBC)

STORM WATCH: 20-35 cm of snow expected on major B.C. Interior highways

Eastern Fraser Valley municipalities also affected

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Interior’s major highways.

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector are being affected by the warning that was announced around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Both highways are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow in the next 24 hours, causing dangerous driving conditions. Light snow will start during the day with the majority of the snow coming at night, into Wednesday morning.

Wind is also expected to reach 60 km/h on the Connector. Low visibility will also be a factor for drivers.

While the winter storm warning is in effect for the two highways, there are no alerts currently in place for any of the major Interior cities, including Kelowna, Merritt, Penticton, and Vernon.

The same can’t be said for the Eastern Fraser Valley as Hope, Chilliwack, and Abbotsford have snowfall warnings in place. They are expecting 20-25 cm of snow in the next 24 hours, beginning Tuesday and coming to an end Wednesday evening. Winds in the area are going to range from 40-70 km/h.

Environment Canada warns travellers to drive with caution and to be prepared as conditions can change quickly.

