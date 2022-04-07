An ambulance leaves the scene at Alouette Lake where a plane crashed Thursday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

An ambulance leaves the scene at Alouette Lake where a plane crashed Thursday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

2 taken to hospital after plane crashes into lake near Maple Ridge

Transported by boat to air ambulance

Two patients were confirmed after a plane crashed into Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called to the lake in Golden Ears Park at around 3:30 p.m. on April 7, where they set up a staging area at the beach parking lot.

An RCMP helicopter flew over the lake.

One of the occupants of the aircraft reportedly swam to shore about a kilometre south of the Alouette beach.

He was heard yelling for help before four kayakers came to his aid.

A total of two patients were confirmed shortly after, and were transported by boat to the day beach area, where air ambulance was expected to land.

Maple Ridge firefighters said they were able to see the scene from the Gold Creek Campground area.

Both patients were reportedly able to walk on their own and were assessed by paramedics.

More to come…

READ ALSO: Three saved after float plane accident on Thomas Lake, north of Maple Ridge

ALSO: Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePlane crash

Previous story
Union Bay Seafood brand Pacific oysters recalled due to norovirus risk

Just Posted

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

The public hearing for the Gowlland Views project is set for April 20. The application originated in 2009. Photo courtesy SRD
Gowlland Harbour Views public hearings set for April 20

Digital rendering of a newly planned luxury resort in Campbell River. Submitted photo/ Naturally Pacific Resort
Mailman family building new luxury resort at Campbell River Golf Club

The new Island Class ferry for the Campbell River-Quadra Island route. BC Ferries photo
Delayed deployment for Island Class ferries on Campbell River – Quadra route