A vessel burns off the coast of Qualicum Beach on May 23. (Petra Hergt photo)

A vessel burns off the coast of Qualicum Beach on May 23. (Petra Hergt photo)

2 people rescued after boat catches fire, sinks off Qualicum Beach

Craft had approximately 1,000 litres of diesel fuel on board

A vessel has sunk after catching fire off the coast of Qualicum Beach on May 23.

A fast response craft, French Creek One, rescued two people from the boat at approximately noon, according to Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Victoria. Both were transported via BC EHS for assessment.

The boat had approximately 1,000 litres of diesel fuel and three propane tanks on board and caused a large amount of black smoke, according to JRCC.

The majority of the fuel had burnt off prior to the vessel going down, according to the Canadian Coast Guard. Bits of debris on the water and a minimal non-recoverable sheen were observed after it sunk.

READ MORE: Lasqueti Island Regatta for 2022 will set sail June 3

The vessel, described as a 40-foot pleasure craft, sank at approximately 6 p.m. and the area is being monitored for leakage by the Canadian Coast Guard Environmental Response. The boat sunk in 300 feet of water, approximately one nautical mile from the beach, according to the Coast Guard.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to the Coast Guard, which will assess the scene again today.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boatingfirequalicum beach

Previous story
UPDATED: Former CFL wide receiver’s sentencing rescheduled in B.C. for 2009 murder
Next story
Lengthy passport processing delays present problems for Vancouver Island resident

Just Posted

Crews fight the fire at a car dealership in Campbell River. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Smoke visible for kilometres due to fire at Campbell River car dealership

Paramedics4paramedics is based in Victoria and they have already raised enough to purchase and equip three ambulances, which were delivered to the Ukraine April 21. A fundraising barbecue and yard sale on June 5 at the Coastal Credit Union on Quadra Island will benefit paramedics4paramedics' efforts. Photo courtesy paramedics4paramedics
Barbecue, car-boot and bake sale to raise funds of ambulances for Ukraine

A close race between two Kawasaki riders. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Motocross revs up after two years away

First Aid workers and good samaritans await the ambulance’s arrival. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Rider taken to hospital after Campbell River motocross crash