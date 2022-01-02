A tree fell on a home in Horseshoe Bay, killed two people inside in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

2 people dead after tree falls on houses in Horseshoe Bay neighbourhood

Woman in her 50s and man in his 60s both killed by tree

Two people have died after a large tree fell on houses in a Horseshoe Bay neighbourhood in the early hours of Sunday (Jan. 2) night.

Police were called to small community of 1,000 people, largely known for its ferry terminal, on the North Shore at 1:30 a.m. for reports of a large tree falling on houses in the 6200-block of Wellington Avenue.

West Vancouver Police found that the uprooted tree damaged hydro wires and ruptured gas lines. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were found dead inside a home in the neighbourhood.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy. “We are supporting the British Columbia Coroners Service as they conduct their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the loss of life. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Roads remain closed in the area as crews work to remove the tree and other debris.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

