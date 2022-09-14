2 dead in vehicle incident east of Golden

It’s the 4th fatality in as many months on the highway east of Golden

File photo.

File photo.

A fatal collision near Finn Creek between Golden and Field that left two motorists dead closed Highway 1 for approximately six hours last night.

It was the fourth fatal motor vehicle incident in the area since June, with the last one occurring just 17 days ago. Between the four incidents, seven people have lost their lives along Highway 1 east of Golden this summer.

According to RCMP, a westbound semi-truck and an eastbound SUV collided, killing both occupants of the SUV, while the semi driver was uninjured.

Golden RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, Integrated Collision Analysis, Reconstruction Service and emergency services responded to the call, which was reported at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Sandra Wray, who was approximately 10 vehicles behind the incident and was travelling from Golden to Calgary, says she was in shock over the incident.

She says that it appeared like the front of the vehicle had been caved in. At one point, she says other semi-drivers who were lined up waiting to pass through started moving debris, in order to get traffic flowing again.

“I’ve seen a lot in my years, but I’ve never seen anything like that, I’m rather shaken up,” said Wray.

“Somebody is missing their kids today.”

Anyone with information regarding this collision that has not yet spoken to police, including anyone with dashboard camera video is asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.

trans-canada highway

