A wildfire northeast of Campbell River and north of Powell River is listed as out of control by BC Wildfire.

The 2.5 ha fire is located at Daniels River at the head of Powell Lake on the B.C. mainland coast. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and was discovered Sunday, June 27.

