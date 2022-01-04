Icy conditions played a role in the Monday evening crash on Sooke Road near Humpback Road in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Icy conditions played a role in the Monday evening crash on Sooke Road near Humpback Road in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

18-year-old dies in Sooke Road crash

Crash a ‘grim reminder’ of dangers of icy conditions, says West Shore RCMP

An 18-year-old man died in a crash Monday evening caused by icy conditions near the intersection of Sooke and Humpback roads.

West Shore RCMP responded on Jan. 3 at around 6 p.m. to calls about a collision between a Honda Civic and a Ford Escape.

Initial evidence showed the Honda Civic was travelling westbound on Sooke Road, according to a statement from the West Shore RCMP, when the driver lost control and crossed into the oncoming lane, colliding with the Ford Escape that was travelling eastbound. Bystanders attempted first aid at the scene, but a male driver did not survive.

“The weather conditions were very challenging for motorists throughout the region at that time,” Const. Alex Berube, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, those weather conditions inevitably contributed to this collision.”

The detachment noted it’s a grim reminder for motorists to adjust their driving behaviours when the weather changes.

West Shore RCMP will not be releasing any more information at this time.

