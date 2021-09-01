17-year-old killed in Surrey crash remembered as a ‘kindhearted, beautiful person’

Parker Magnuson was one of 3 teens killed in the Aug. 21 crash in Fraser Heights

The funeral for Parker Magnuson, 17, was Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Magnuson, along with Caleb Reimer and Ronin Sharma, both 16, were killed when the vehicle they were in hit a tree in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue in Fraser Heights just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Surrey teen Parker Magnuson was remembered as a son, brother, nephew, best friend, boyfriend and hockey player in an emotional funeral service following the fatal crash he was involved in on Aug. 21.

Magnuson, 17, along with Caleb Reimer and Ronin Sharma, both 16, were killed when the vehicle they were in hit a tree in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue in Fraser Heights just before 3 a.m. The three had previously trained with Delta Hockey Academy.

READ ALSO: 3 teen boys killed in Surrey crash, Aug. 21, 2021

From left, Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson were killed in a vehicle collision Saturday morning.

Magnuson’s funeral was attended in person by family, while more than 500 people watched online through a livestream on Wednesday (Sept. 1).

In a speech that he said would make both himself and those in attendance cry and laugh, his dad Kent said Parker was a “chip off the old block.”

“I also feel that at 17 years old, you have surpassed me in so many ways. You’re smarter than me with straight As in all your subjects, a better athlete than me … and you are almost better looking than I was.”

Kent said his role as Parker’s dad is “to protect your legacy and make sure your life is not defined by one single tragic event.”

“I know you’re agonizing in your role over this and the trouble you’ve caused all of us. It’s so important for you to know that we forgive you … I will always be your dad and I’m so glad I got 17 years with you.”

The blue Ford Focus RS involved in the fatal crash belongs to Magnuson, or his family, the Now-Leader has learned, but police won’t publicly reveal who was driving it at the time.

Magnuson’s younger sister, Kayden, remembered him as “a kindhearted, beautiful person.”

His youngest sister, Abbie, also wrote an emotional letter to Parker, describing him as her idol and best friend.

“I didn’t think this day would ever come and I’m so mad at you, but I know that you’re here right now and I need you to listen: It’s not your fault. It was nobody’s fault and I forgive you. I forgive you for everything and you’ll forever be my big brother, my idol and my best friend,” said Abbie through tears.

For encouragement she looked to her sister Kayden, who mouthed, “You can do it.”

“You really proved that you don’t have to be here physically to keep making a positive impact on everyone’s life,” Abbie continued on, “And even though there’s so many things I wish we could have done together, like mountain biking and snowboarding, I’ll make sure we do it all together.”

Magnuson’s funeral, which also included former hockey coaches, his girlfriend and best friend, was the second of three funerals for the teens.

Sharma’s funeral was held on Saturday (Aug. 28) with family in attendance in person and more than 400 people watching online.

READ ALSO: ‘A leader and an inspiration’: Community mourns 16-year-old killed in Surrey crash, Aug. 28, 2021

His older brother, Ryan, described Ronin as “a leader and an inspiration,” while his sister, Natasha, reminisced about their time together.

She added she was glad she, Ryan and Ronin got to have one last dinner together for the first time in months, the night before he died.

“I’m so glad I got one last kiss and hug from you,” said Natasha. “I’m so proud of the man, the hockey player, the person you grew into.”

Meantime, Reimer’s funeral service on Thursday (Sept. 2) at 3 p.m. at Chandos Pattison Auditorium (10238 168 St.) in Fraser Heights, according to a GoFundMe set up for the three teens. Those unable to attend, can also watch the livestream here.

In order to comply with COVID-19 capacity allowances, people are asked to register at calebreimer.eventbrite.ca.

Since creating the GoFundMe, more than $71,000 has been raised by 614 donors by Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 1). The fundraiser can be found at: gofundme.com/f/legacy-for-ronin-caleb-and-parker.

On Aug. 27, Surrey RCMP released initial findings from the crash investigation, saying high speed was a factor in the early morning crash.

READ ALSO: High speed a factor in crash that killed 3 young hockey players in Surrey, police say, Aug. 27, 2021

“Investigators have determined that the vehicle was travelling at a speed significantly greater than the posted speed limit at the time of the collision,” read a Surrey RCMP release sent Friday morning.

“The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) are continuing to investigate, working cooperatively with the BC Coroner’s Service.”

Further information is not expected to be released by Surrey RCMP.

READ ALSO: Hockey community mourns after 3 teens killed in Surrey crash, Aug. 22, 2021

READ ALSO: Support offered after tragic Surrey collision kills three hockey-playing teens, Aug. 23, 2021



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

fatal collisionfuneral