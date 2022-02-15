The “3rd Lower Mainland Freedom Convoy” arrived in South Surrey Saturday (Feb. 12) after starting in Chilliwack earlier in the morning. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The “3rd Lower Mainland Freedom Convoy” arrived in South Surrey Saturday (Feb. 12) after starting in Chilliwack earlier in the morning. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

16 people arrested at Pacific Highway border crossing in South Surrey

Border re-opened to vehicle, pedestrian traffic

Multiple people were arrested at the Pacific Highway border crossing Monday evening after protesters blocked access to the Canada/U.S. border.

Surrey RCMP said 12 people were Monday evening, bringing the total number of people taken into police custody to 16.

In addition to arrests, police said multiple vehicles that were blocking 176 Street (Highway 15) were removed from the area and the road has re-opened. Vehicles and pedestrians are now able to access the border crossing.

SEE ALSO: Pacific Highway border crossing opens, Surrey RCMP diverting traffic

“Surrey RCMP along with policing partners have used a measured approach throughout this situation to ensure the safety of the police and the public, including young children who were brought to the area by protestors,” said Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP. “Local residents and businesses in the area have been patient and supportive as we’ve worked towards a resolution, with public safety always remaining at the forefront.”

Surrey RCMP officers were assisted by RCMP E Division, the Lower Mainland Integrated Tactical Troop and surrounding area Detachments.

SEE ALSO: Surrey RCMP to investigate after ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters break through police barricade

Police are still investigating after multiple vehicles broke through police barricades on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The public can expect to see a continued police presence in the area in the days ahead, RCMP said.

Coronavirusprotest

Previous story
Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled out of court, lawyers say
Next story
Skeletal remains found in Vancouver’s Stanley Park in 1953 identified as 2 young brothers

Just Posted

The SRD is recruiting volunteers for its Public Safety Lifeline programs. Photo courtesy SRD
SRD recruiting Public Safety Lifelife volunteers

Wei Wai Kum First Nations Elder James Quatell is a voice for the residential school experience many First Nations people went through. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
‘Empathy and recognition’: Campbell River elder sets reconciliation goals

North Island-Powell River MP asks about the GIS one-time payment during Question Period on Feb. 14. Photo courtesy Youtube.
GIS one-time payment coming earlier for affected seniors

A crowd gathered at the Campbell River Museum on Feb. 13 to watch as the steam donkey was fired up. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Campbell River Museum’s ‘steam donkey’ draws crowd