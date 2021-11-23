16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence begin November 25

A red dress hangs on the side of the Campbell River highway. Awareness of the disproportionate number of indigenous women who are victims of violence is part of the 16 days of activism. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society (CRNITS) is inviting people to take part in 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence starting on Nov. 25.

CRNITS’ blueprint for action helps deconstruct inequalities that lead to gender-based violence. It is a list of actions that coincide with events in Campbell River over the next few weeks.

“Data shows that during the pandemic women have endured the greatest cost, with higher unemployment rates, greater risk of exposure to the virus in lower-paid jobs, greater caring responsibilities, and significantly poorer mental health outcomes than men,” said Diane Palmer, Public Relations coordinator for CRNITS. “Family violence services have also reported increased demand during the pandemic. Intimate partner and family violence increase during disaster and emergencies, both in prevalence and severity.”

Palmer said that gender-based violence doesn’t happen because people are staying at home, rather because of inequality, discrimination and marginalization.

The 16 days of activism are:

November 25: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Start a conversation with the social media shareables found at: https://women-gender-equality.canada.ca/en/commemorations-celebrations/16-days/get-involved.html on your networks and channels. Use the hashtag #16Days to share the immediate actions you will take to help prevent and address gender-based violence Follow and share CRNITS #16Days posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Change your profile picture to purple and pick up a purple ribbon at Transitions Thrift Store located at 830-13th Avenue to help create awareness and show your support

November 26: Shop and use #BlackFriday and #SmallBusinessSaturday for good. Consider purchasing something that could be donated to a non-profit, or donate gift cards to purchase warm winter clothing, food, pajamas, and personal care items to go directly to those in need.

November 27: Learn about the resources available in our community, where they are and how to access them. Put the 24/7 help line phone numbers (250-286-3666/1-888-667-2188 and the text only number 250-895-1773) for the Ann Elmore Transition House (or a transition house in your area) into your phone. Keep it handy – you never know when someone you know may need this information.

November 28: Educate yourself and others about what gender-based violence is:

Certain populations experience high levels of violence, including women; young women and girls; Indigenous women and girls; LGBTQ2 (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Two-Spirit) and gender diverse individuals; women living in Northern, rural, and remote communities; and women living with disabilities. The intersection of any two or more risk factors may increase a person’s risk and vulnerability to violence. In other words, anyone living with more than one of these factors may be even at a higher risk of gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence is not limited to physical violence and can include any word, action, or attempt to degrade, control, humiliate, intimidate, coerce, deprive, threaten, or harm another person. Gender-based violence can take many forms, including cyber, physical, sexual, societal, psychological, emotional, and economic. Neglect, discrimination, and harassment can also be forms of gender-based violence.

November 29: Make your workplace a safe zone with zero tolerance for sexual harassment and violence. Identify where you can make change and take action!

November 30: It’s #GivingTuesday and your money matters! You can help in the continuing effort to provide supports and services that empower women to break the generational cycle of abuse and create their best life. Locally you can donate to the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/campbell-river-and-north-island-transition-society/ When you donate we encourage you to share your message of hope so that CRNITS clients at Rose Harbour and the Ann Elmore House can see how much you care.

December 1: Educate yourself about the disproportionate number of indigenous women who are victims of violence in our society and use Twitter and Instagram to share news articles, pictures, and information about missing or murdered loved ones. You can use these tags #MMIWG #MMIW #MMIW2S #missingandmurdered #genocide #callsforjustice #MMNAWG #gonebutnotforgotten #REDdress #sistersinspirit #NotInvisible #NoMore.

December 2: Know the signs of abuse and what you can do to stop it. Share your information and break the stigma that domestic violence should not be talked about. Share your story, art or photograph on social media and tag #crnits.

December 3: Be an ally.

Listen: be open to learning from the experiences of others

Believe: support survivors and those affected by violence

Speak out: add your voice to call out violence

Intervene: find a safe way to help when you see acts of gender-based violence

December 4: Shop and donate with intention within your community. Support the places that you believe make a difference locally. Small businesses and thrift stores are a great place to start. You can find amazing treasures at Transitions Thrift Store at 8:30 13 Avenue and make a difference in the lives of women and children

December 5: International Volunteer Day! Agencies that help survivors of all types of abuse rely on volunteers to help them in their work. Find out how you can help to make a difference through volunteerism.

December 6: Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. Today we reflect on the 14 victims who were murdered in Quebec because they were women. Take a moment to consider what actions you can continue during the 16 days of activism and beyond to stand up against misogyny, sexism and hate to foster a culture of respect. Be present at the Spirit Square at 12 p.m. to honour all who lost their lives due to gender-based violence.

December 7: Change your language. How often have we laughed off comments like boys will be boys or accepted terms like good girl, darling, sweetie and babe. Gender stereotypes contribute to a world that allows violence and inequality for women. Commit to changing your language and interrupt those patterns.

December 8: Seek Help! If you are in an unsafe situation, seek help. You are not alone! There is help available. Call 250-286-3666 or VICTIMLINKBC is a toll-free, confidential, multilingual service available across B.C. and the Yukon 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-563-0808 or sending an email to VictimLinkBC@bc211.ca. It provides information and referral services to all victims of crime and immediate crisis support to victims of family and sexual violence, including victims of human trafficking exploited for labour or sexual services.

December 9: Kick off Coldest Night of the Year 2022 by signing up today to walk virtually or in person. Help raise much needed funds for Campbell River and North Island Transition Society’s newest build: Eagle Manor. This 55-unit building will be half transitional and half long-term housing with a focus on senior women. Find out more on the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society Facebook page.

December 10: It is International Human Rights Day. Everyone has the right to live free from violence. However, many Canadians across the country continue to face violence every day because of their gender, gender expression, gender identity or perceived gender. This is referred to as gender-based violence (GBV) and is a violation of human rights.

