155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. has recorded another 155 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new death, health officials confirmed Friday (Oct. 18).

In a joint statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy Minister of Health Stephen Brown said that nine of Friday’s new cases were epi-linked, which means…

There are 1,513 active confirmed cases in the province. Seventy-two people are in hospital, 26 of whom are in intensive care.

A further 3,713 people are under public health monitoring due to being exposed to a confirmed case.

In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

In their statement, Henry and Brown urged British Columbians to stay safe if voting during advance voting this weekend.

“If you are planning on voting in person, remember to give others the space to stay safe when going to vote, wash your hands before and after voting, and consider using a mask if distancing is a challenge,” the joint statement reads.

“If you are self-isolating due to COVID-19 or are feeling unwell, you can still vote without going to a voting place. Contact Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683 for more information or assistance.”

Coronavirus