15-year-old with imitation gun caused ‘dynamic’ scene at Nanaimo mall

No one was harmed in Monday’s incident, say Nanaimo RCMP

Police say a youth with an imitation gun caused a “dynamic” scene at Nanaimo’s Woodgrove Centre yesterday.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a 15-year-old boy was located at 6:30 p.m., not at the mall, and an imitation firearm was recovered.

The youth was held in custody to appear in court today, July 16.

“This was a dynamic scene, that was handled in a calm manner by everyone involved. This is what we train for. Thankfully in this incident the suspect was apprehended, with no harm to the public or anyone involved,” said Sgt. Jon Stuart, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Police received a report at 5:20 p.m. Monday of a male youth with a gun at the mall.

“It was reported through mall security that a youth had pulled out a handgun from his waistband, while in the mall. His intentions were not clear, and his exact location was not known,” the release noted.

RCMP say officers immediately “flooded the area,” the mall was locked down and a “controlled” evacuation took place.

“As this was a call involving a firearm, trained front-line officers responded with their carbine, and utilized their hard body armour,” noted the release.

Stuart said RCMP wish to recognize the support and assistance of mall security, store employees, RDN Transit, and the general public.



