Woodgrove Centre was evacuated during a police incident Monday evening. (NEWS BULLETIN photo)

15-year-old with imitation gun caused ‘dynamic’ scene at Nanaimo mall

No one was harmed in Monday’s incident, say Nanaimo RCMP

Police say a youth with an imitation gun caused a “dynamic” scene at Nanaimo’s Woodgrove Centre yesterday.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a 15-year-old boy was located at 6:30 p.m., not at the mall, and an imitation firearm was recovered.

The youth was held in custody to appear in court today, July 16.

“This was a dynamic scene, that was handled in a calm manner by everyone involved. This is what we train for. Thankfully in this incident the suspect was apprehended, with no harm to the public or anyone involved,” said Sgt. Jon Stuart, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

RELATED: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Police received a report at 5:20 p.m. Monday of a male youth with a gun at the mall.

“It was reported through mall security that a youth had pulled out a handgun from his waistband, while in the mall. His intentions were not clear, and his exact location was not known,” the release noted.

RCMP say officers immediately “flooded the area,” the mall was locked down and a “controlled” evacuation took place.

“As this was a call involving a firearm, trained front-line officers responded with their carbine, and utilized their hard body armour,” noted the release.

Stuart said RCMP wish to recognize the support and assistance of mall security, store employees, RDN Transit, and the general public.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. residents visiting B.C. help save drowning man in North Vancouver
Next story
B.C. adding fast-charge stations for electric highway trips

Just Posted

Four arrested after undercover operation at Campbell River pawn shops and second hand stores

Accused face charges of attempt to possess stolen property

Island wolf population ‘reasonably secure,’ says researcher

Forestry practices, not predation by wolves, blamed for reduced numbers in prey animals

PHOTOS: Vancouver Island MusicFest showcases talent from across Canada and around the world

Eclectic line-up ranged from West African to Korean performers, along with rock and blues legends

Time to register for the Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge in Campbell River

Funds raised support women in need

SLIDESHOW: Hundreds gather for the combination of classic cars and cool aircraft

Campbell River’s annual Wings & Wheels event held at city airport

VIDEO: B.C. MLA Michelle Stilwell takes first steps in nearly 30 years

‘It actually felt like walking. It’s been 27 years… but it felt realistic to me’

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

B.C. shipyard to get one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contract

The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates

Anglican Church to review governance structure after same-sex marriage change fails

Some say the current system to change doctrine gives too much voting power to a smaller class of bishops

B.C. adding fast-charge stations for electric highway trips

Okanagan, Vancouver Island, Kootenay stations ready for use

15-year-old with imitation gun caused ‘dynamic’ scene at Nanaimo mall

No one was harmed in Monday’s incident, say Nanaimo RCMP

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

Most Read