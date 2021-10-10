This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows the L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, reportedly killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows the L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, reportedly killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined

A plane carrying skydivers has crashed shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.

The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, on Sunday.

The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Russia

Previous story
COVID-19 vaccine registration open for kids aged 5-11, say B.C. health officials
Next story
Campbell River RCMP turn triple-play

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River RCMP turn triple-play

Midnight the octopus was ready to head back to the sea. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Campbell River aquarium releases Midnight on World Octopus Day

Area B Director Noba Anderson sued the Regional District in 2020. The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Regional District back in June. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
Justice ‘not satisfied’ Cortes Island director met burden of proof in SRD lawsuit

Seen here with U11 Atom House Team players and coaches are hospital staff, from left, Sheila Petersen – Manager; Andrea John – Admin Assist; Susi Shelswell – Clinical Coordinator; Shelley Berry – Maternity RN; Michelle Crosby – Campbell River Clinical Director; Tricia Sinclair – CRG Site Director; and Heather Hume –​ Clinical Nurse Educator. Photo supplied
U11 Minor Hockey presents Campbell River health care workers with Golden Jersey