Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre, March 2021. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre, March 2021. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,518 new cases in B.C. Thursday

Hospital patients holding stable as fifth wave declines

B.C. public health teams reported another 1,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 13 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are 985 people with active COVID-19 infections in B.C. hospitals as of Feb. 3, down three in the past 24 hours, with 145 of them in intensive care, up from 136.

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Trinity Care Centre and Gillis House (Interior Health), for a total of 56 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

The province’s vaccination effort continues, with more than 90 per cent of eligible adults having received a second dose and more than 50 per cent having a third booster shot.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: Canadian Forces terminates dozens of unvaccinated members

RELATED: Experts hopeful about Omicron’s end, wary of what’s ahead

New and active cases by region for Feb. 3:

• 424 new cases in Fraser Health, 10,057 active

• 217 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 5,024 active

• 431 new cases in Interior Health, 7,759 active

• 227 new cases in Northern Health, 1,153 active

• 217 new cases in Island Health, 1,544

• two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 17 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. Speaker, adviser yelled at staff during misspending investigation: James trial
Next story
B.C. community raises reward money for turning in Kimberley ski hill arsonist

Just Posted

Cast and crew of Honeycomb on-set in a field on Cortes Island. Submitted photo
Girl-cult movie shot on Cortes Island features in Slamdance Film Festival

New housing inventory is needed to bring down real estate prices on Vancouver Island, according to VIREB. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River home price 29 per cent higher than last year: VIREB

Rotarians and Hospital Foundation staff show off their collection buckets in anticipation of the March for Children, which has been rescheduled for Feb. 12. Photo submitted
Campbell River’s snowstorm-cancelled March for Children rescheduled for Feb. 12

Campbell River RCMP recommend car owners keep their vehicles secured, refrain from leaving valuables in cars, and if possible, mount a camera on their house after a spate of recent thefts from automobiles. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
‘Lock your doors’ says Campbell River RCMP