RCMP are looking for help in locating this KONA mountain bike that was stolen from Quality Foods on Wednesday, July 24. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information about this incident.

12-year-old Campbell River boy’s bike stolen

Few things are more typical of a sunny summer day than riding your bike to the store for a pop.

Sadly, for one 12-year-old Campbell River boy, his idyllic summer day was shattered by having his bike stolen while he was in the store.

On Wednesday, July 24, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a youngster’s locked bike was stolen from the bike rack at Quality Foods located on Merecroft Road. The lock remained wrapped around the pole, but had been cut and the bike was gone.

An RCMP officer, who just happened to be in the area, was approached by the boy who described his bicycle as a black KONA with blue accents, a 24-speed men’s mountain bike and only two-years-old. The KONA has front shocks, a water bottle holder and disc brakes.

“Theft of any kind is unacceptable, but when you’re stealing a bike from an innocent young boy, it takes it to another level. If you can help with relocating the bike to the rightful owner, we ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477,” said Insp. Jeff Preston.

Previous story
New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children
Next story
Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt U.S. elections

Just Posted

Vehicle rolled over onto roof after being t-boned in Campbell River intersection

A car running a red light hit a SUV and flipped it… Continue reading

12-year-old Campbell River boy’s bike stolen

Few things are more typical of a sunny summer day than riding… Continue reading

Smoke from Eurasian wildfires contributes to air advisory

Uptick in particulate matter likely caused by blazes overseas

Extreme wildfire risk prompts ‘high risk activity’ ban

Restrictions come into effect as firefighters bring Strathcona Park flare-ups under control

UPDATE: Alcohol involved in jet ski and boat collision near Campbell River

Investigators not sure if alcohol was contributing factor in incident

Campbell River Mirror’s Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend raises funds for charities

Music lovers tapped their toes for a good cause last weekend at… Continue reading

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

UPDATED: Person flown to hospital after float plane crash north of Pemberton

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Hot air balloon takes B.C. neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Sam Thacker was with Adison Davies at the Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna before she died.

Here’s how to protect your data at the border

B.C. residents warned to turn off their phones at the border

Most Read