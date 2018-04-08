A break and entry in rural Nanoose Bay saw a suspect(s) get away with 12 guns. — File photo

12 guns stolen in Nanoose Bay home invasion

Police say a gun safe was broken into during the April 2 robbery

A house in Nanoose Bay has been ransacked and 12 guns were stolen from the property, say Oceanside RCMP.

The owner of a rural property on the 3000 block of Matthew Road in Nanoose Bay reported a residential break and entry on Monday, April 2, according to an RCMP news release.

“Upon examination of the property, RCMP noted that it appeared the suspects had been at the home for some time while the owner was away for the evening,” reads the release. “Every room in the house was ransacked along with a shed, outbuildings and even a boat on the property.

“Of particular concern,” note police, “is the fact that a gun safe had been broken into and that 12 guns were stolen.”

The collection consists of six rifles, four shotguns and two handguns.

RCMP is asking that anyone with information regarding the crime call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crimse Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— Oceanside RCMP

Previous story
Final day of public hearings for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls
Next story
B.C. hockey chaplain hosts Humboldt Broncos vigil at Ladner church

Just Posted

Big Read: locked out of the woods

Vancouver Islanders struggle to balance back country public access with private land protection

Video shows car being trashed beside a lake west of Campbell River

A video showing people trashing a car at a lake near Campbell… Continue reading

Five Alarm Funk wants Campbell River to get funky

“Frank Zappa meets Hedwig meets the mating dance of the silverback gorilla”… Continue reading

Fire dispatchers key cog in community safety

Campbell River Fire Department marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Campbell River hotels contribute over $400,000 to city tourism fund in 2017

Campbell River had the highest hotel occupancy percentage in the province in 2017 at 75.4 per cent

Video shows car being trashed beside a lake west of Campbell River

A video showing people trashing a car at a lake near Campbell… Continue reading

12 guns stolen in Nanoose Bay home invasion

Police say a gun safe was broken into during the April 2 robbery

Final day of public hearings for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

The hearings have lasted all week in Richmond

Forward Conner Lukan killed in Humboldt Broncos team bus crash

15 people died in the Saskatchewan highway crash

Lottery ticket purchased in Nanaimo is worth $500,000

6/49 ticket buyer correctly matches all four Extra numbers

VIDEO: Athletes, teams honour victims of Humboldt Broncos deadly bus crash

15 were killed when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos was hit by a semi Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Plastic garbage in, garbage out

Why bag bans may actually make things worse

B.C. hockey chaplain hosts Humboldt Broncos vigil at Ladner church

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that his players were hurt

Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash

14 others were injured in horrific Saskatchewan crash

Most Read