BC Hydro is reporting a power outage in Gold River on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 16. BC Hydro outages map

The BC Hydro outages map is showing 112 customers in Gold River are without power.

According to the site, the power has been off since 1:35 p.m. on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 16.

As of the last update at 2:00 p.m. crews have been assigned.

READ MORE: Saved by a snow Samaritan

READ MORE: Hungry Gold River hopes it’s close to its 1st grocery store in 5 years

The outage is affecting customers south of Nimpkish Drive, east of COFO Logging Rd, North of Muchalat Drive, and west of Trumpeter Drive.



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroGold Riverpower outages