11 teens ticketed in Nanaimo for allegedly gathering without regard for COVID-19 orders

Eleven teenagers were ticketed $230 each for not dispersing from a gathering in a Nanaimo high school parking lot. (File photo)

A group of teenagers were handed tickets by police in Nanaimo after allegedly refusing to break up a gathering in a high school parking lot.

According to police, a group of teens and their vehicles were spotted in the parking lot of Dover Bay Secondary School by police on patrol at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

A number of the teens in the gathering were allegedly seen walking around in the parking lot without wearing masks and going back and forth between vehicles to chat with their friends, so the officer had a discussion with the group about the risks associated with their behaviour and told them they had to disperse.

The officer left, but returned a short while later to find even more cars had arrived with more youths.

“Given their lack of regard after being told to disperse, the officer elected to issue each with a violation ticket in hopes that the behaviour would not continue throughout the holiday season,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.

The officer issued 11 tickets, each with $230 fines under the COVID Related Measures Act and the release noted the youths were respectful, apologetic and understanding about why they received the tickets.

