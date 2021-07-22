RosieMay Fitchett was attacked by a dog at a beach in Nakusp on July 15. (Photo via GoFundMe)

RosieMay Fitchett was attacked by a dog at a beach in Nakusp on July 15. (Photo via GoFundMe)

1-year-old in hospital following dog attack on Nakusp beach

Over $13,000 has been raised for the family on GoFundMe

One-year old RosieMay Fitchett was allegedly attacked by a dog at a Nakusp beach on July 15.

According to the GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs.

The family was at the beach for their weekly picnic and RosieMay was in her mom’s arms when a dog on a long, retractable leash bit her face.

She was rushed to the local hospital and then sent to Kelowna.

So far, she has had one reconstructive surgery, one plastic surgery and a blood transfusion.

An update to the page on July 21, states there is a chance RosieMay will have to be transferred to the BC Children’s Hospital.

RosieMay’s first birthday passed while she was in the hospital.

As of July 22, most than $13,000 has been donated to the family through the GoFundMe page.

The Arrow Lakes News is in touch with the family and has reached out to the RCMP for more information about the incident.

READ MORE: Edgewood evacuated due to Michaud Creek wildfire

 

@ArrowLakesNews
editor@arrowlakesnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

dog attackNakusp

 

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)

One-year-old RosieMay of Nakusp is currently in the Kelowna General Hospital being treated for a dog bite. (Contributed-Sarah Warren)

Previous story
‘Nobody should have to wait for an ambulance’ — paramedic union president
Next story
Toquaht Nation opens Secret Beach Campground and Marina on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Troy Clifford, president of president of the Ambulance Paramedics Of BC hopes recently announced changes help restore province’s “renowned ambulance service.” (Black Press Media File)
‘Nobody should have to wait for an ambulance’ — paramedic union president

The banner calling for justice for Jared Lowndes hangs from the Kelowna pedestrian bridge on July 20. (Jacqueline Gullion/Contributed)
Banner calling for justice for Jared Lowndes drops from Kelowna pedestrian bridge

Purple Loosestrife has taken over in many places along the banks of the Campbell River estuary. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Environmental groups battle invasive species on banks of Campbell River estuary

The opening of the Sacred Journeys exhibit at the Museum of Campbell River was a chance for many to catch up. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Museum at Campbell River first stop for Sacred Journeys exhibit